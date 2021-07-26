Reports of a power cut affecting parts of Deeside

Update: SP Energy Networks has said the power cut is affecting properties in Strickland Street, Chester Close, Shotton Lane, Caernarvon Close and surrounding areas.

Earlier report: A power cut is affecting some properties in parts of Deeside this afternoon.

Power went off at around 3.50pm, Shotton resident told us their power went off briefly which has triggered alarms on some properties in the street.

Pat tweeted to say the traffic lights at Shotton Lane are out.

@DeesideDotCom power cut in shotton. Lights at shotton Lane, Chester Road affected. Not sure how widespread it is. — PatGawley (@GawleyPat) July 26, 2021

Scottish Power has said they are attempting tp restore power remotely, and update of the energy company website states:

“There is a power cut affecting the CH5 postcode area of Deeside. We had no advance warning of this and only became aware of it at 3:50PM.”

“Our control centre will attempt to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages, and we will also send our next available engineer to attend site.”

“Our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 6:00PM.”

“Once they arrive, or when we receive any update regarding the cause, we will be able to provide you with more information.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. ”