Posted: Wed 27th Mar 2024

Reminder to check for Schools Essentials Grant before window closes at end of May

Children of families on lower incomes who receive certain benefits, those seeking asylum and children in care can claim £125 per year to help with school costs.

Welsh Government say, “Because of the extra cost families might face when their children start secondary school, £200 is available for eligible pupils going into year 7. It could also mean extra funding for your school.

“There’s still time to check eligibility and apply for this year’s funding now before applications close on 31 May.”

You can apply every year for each of your children. Pupils from all kinds of education settings are eligible as long as they are aged 4 (in Reception) to 16. This applies to pupils in all schools and settings, including special schools and pupil referral units.

The grant can be used to pay for:

  • school uniform, including coats and shoes
  • school activities, like learning a musical instrument, sports kit and equipment for after school activities
  • classroom essentials, like pens, pencils and bags

Even if your child already receives a Free School Meal, you still need to check eligibility to access the School Essentials Grant and extra funding for your school.

To find out more about the Schools Essentials Grant and to check eligibility check out https://www.wrexham.gov.uk/service/school-essentials-grant locally.

