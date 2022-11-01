Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Nov

Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The council is reminding residents to cut up Halloween pumpkins and place them into the green food waste caddy where they will go towards powering our homes this winter and compost.

The UK grows around 10 million pumpkins each year and it’s estimated that 95% of these giant squashes are destined to be carved into decorative Halloween lanterns.

Of those, 18,000 tonnes end up in the bin after Halloween.

Every bit of the pumpkin can be recycled, just remember to take the candle out first!

They are also good for putting on your home composting heap but “do not put them in your garden waste bin.” Flintshire Council said.

If the remnants of your pumpkin end up in your general waste bin, they will ultimately be sent to landfill, where they eventually rot away, but not until they’ve added more methane – a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide – to an already ozone-damaging mix of refuse emissions.

The UK currently sends around 7 million tonnes of food to landfill each year, allof which can be processed in more environmentally friendly ways, including anaerobic digestion, conversion into biogas or put in a compost heap.

 

Read Next

  • Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November
  • Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024
  • Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales
  • Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

    News

    Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    News

    Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

    News

    Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    News

    Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester

    News

    Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    News

    Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    News

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn