Refurbs launches sustainable cooking workshops in Flint and Buckley

As part of its commitment to reducing waste and promoting sustainable living, Refurbs, a local charity, is launching new cooking workshops.

In partnership with Community Fridge based at Refurbs Flint, Refurbs are launching 'Making Food Go Further' sessions for the local community.

These workshops will provide learning opportunities for participants to make tasty meals from things commonly found in their fridge and store cupboards rather than them going to waste.

Attendees will join a cooking demonstration and receive a goody bag of items from the Community Fridge, which can include cupboard essentials to take home and use.

Katy Turner, Café and Conference Manager at Refurbs, voiced the organisation's vision, stating, "Our goal is to emphasize the role each individual can play in mitigating food waste. Through these workshops, we're providing tools and knowledge to lead a more sustainable lifestyle."

Generously funded by the landfill Disposal Tax Scheme, overseen by WCVA, the workshops are set to take place across multiple dates in both Flint and Buckley:

Oct 18th: Refurbs Flint (12pm – 1pm) and Refurbs Buckley (3pm – 4.30pm)

Nov 15th: Refurbs Flint (12pm – 1pm) and Refurbs Buckley (3pm – 4.30pm)

Dec 13th: Refurbs Flint (12pm – 1pm) and Refurbs Buckley (3pm – 4.30pm)

In addition to the workshops, we want to remind the community about the Community Fridge at Refurbs Flint.

The fridge is a safe and accessible space where people can receive food items that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Amy Cleary, Operations Manager at Refurbs Flint, said, "The Community Fridge exemplifies our collective efforts towards reducing food waste and bolstering community support. The upcoming workshops will further empower individuals to make eco-friendly choices that benefit both their pockets and the environment."

Bookings for the workshops are open, and those interested can contact events@refurbs.org.uk for reservations.

