Refurbs: Flintshire charity’s initiative to fights food waste

Refurbs, a Flintshire-based community project, is championing the fight against food waste with its innovative 'Making Food Go Further' project.

As part of their commitment to sustainability, they're hosting cooking demonstrations to educate the community on creating delicious meals from overlooked pantry items.

Throughout November and December, residents of Flint and Buckley can attend demonstrations at Refurbs sites.

These sessions will reveal how a simple tin of tomatoes or those neglected peppers can transform into a sumptuous soup.

The initiative aims to shed light on the differences between best-before and use-by dates and share knowledge on freezing surplus food, making preserves, and utilising leftovers.

Katy Turner, Café and Conference Manager at Refurbs, who is spearheading the demonstrations, said, "We believe that everyone can play a part in reducing food waste, and this project is a great way to empower people to do just that. We hope that the cooking demonstrations will inspire people in the community to waste less food and use more sustainable options."

The project also includes a community food drive, encouraging residents to donate store cupboard essentials to the Community Fridge, providing food for those in need.

Both Refurbs Flint and Buckley are welcoming donations, which can range from cereals to canned goods and pasta.

Businesses and food producers with excess or near-expiry items are also encouraged to contribute, with collection arrangements available.

Jo Prandle, Community Fridge Coordinator, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign: "I'm really enjoying spreading the reduce food waste message to our communities in Flintshire and looking forward to getting more volunteers on board. Promoting the reducing food waste is an important message – it shows the importance of reducing waste for environmental benefits and helps individuals in our communities that need it most, especially in the run-up to Christmas."

The project, funded by the Landfill Disposal Tax Scheme administered by WCVA, is seeking volunteers to assist with various tasks, from outreach to food collection and community education.

For those in Flintshire looking to contribute to a sustainable future and support community members in need, Refurbs' 'Making Food Go Further' project presents a prime opportunity.

To get involved with the project or to book a place on the cooking demonstrations you can email events@refurbs.org.uk or call 01978 757 524.

Demonstration dates

Nov 15 th @ Refurbs Flint, Aber Road, CH6 5EX. 12pm – 1pm.

Nov 15 th @ Refurbs Buckley, 9 Brunswick Rd, Buckley, CH7 2ED. 3pm – 4.30pm.

Dec 13 th @ Refurbs Flint, Aber Road, CH6 5EX. 12pm – 1pm.

Dec 13 th @ Refurbs Buckley, 9 Brunswick Rd, Buckley, CH7 2ED. 3pm – 4.30pm.

More to come for 2024.

Items that can be donated include

Cereal

Canned Soups

Canned Fruits / Vegetables

Coffee / Tea

Pasta / Rice

Cooking Sauces

Condiments

Surplus vegetables and fruit

