Refurbished tennis courts to reopen in Mold this autumn

Mold Leisure Centre, located on the campus shared with Alun High School, is set to unveil its newly refurbished sports courts this autumn.

Aura Wales, in collaboration with Flintshire County Council and Alun High School, has led the redevelopment project, transforming the existing four tennis courts into a versatile multi-use facility.

The revamped courts will now cater to a range of sports, featuring a new playing surface and four upgraded tennis courts complete with new posts and nets.

Additionally, the facility will include two dedicated ‘3 vs 3’ basketball courts equipped with fixed posts, backboards, and hoops, as well as a new netball court with fresh posts.

Enhancements also include new fencing and lighting, aimed at creating a safe and welcoming environment for all users.

This redevelopment is funded by Sport Wales’ Court Collaboration Project, an initiative designed to boost sports participation and accessibility by revitalising existing courts and creating shared community spaces.

The project demonstrates a commitment to fostering inclusive environments where people can engage in various sports, from tennis to basketball and netball.

Tom Williams, Centre Manager at Mold Leisure Centre, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We are very excited by this investment from Sport Wales, which enables us to support the growth of basketball and netball on site, in addition to being able to offer the use of tennis courts to customers for the first time since 2019.”

Tom also acknowledged the essential support from local partners, saying, “I would like to express my gratitude to Flintshire County Council and the High School for working collaboratively and sharing a vision that has enabled us to secure valuable external funding to provide a variety of sports facilities and opportunities for local residents to engage in physical activity.”

The new facility is expected to benefit not only the wider community but also the students of Alun High School and Ysgol Maes Garmon.

Stacey Bullick, Facilities Manager at Alun High School, highlighted the importance of the redevelopment for the students, stating, “The redevelopment of the existing tennis courts into a multi-use facility will have a hugely positive impact on pupils of both the Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon.”

Stacey continued, “With over 2,000 pupils across both high schools, the ability to offer a variety of sports and physical opportunities is vital to enhancing the health and well-being of our students. Many pupils try a sport for the first time while at school and then go on to play for the school team or a local club in the community, where they continue to develop critical skills, including leadership, communication, and resilience.”

The construction work on the redeveloped courts was carried out over the school summer holidays, ensuring minimal disruption to the school schedule.

The new multi-use facility is expected to open in autumn 2024, offering an exciting new hub for sports and physical activity in the Mold community.