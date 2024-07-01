Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Jul 2024

Recent patrols highlight anti-social behaviour issues in Buckley

Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour around Buckley Higher Common, South Flintshire Police Community Support Officers, along with Flintshire Council Rangers, have been patrolling the area.

Sadly, while on patrol, they discovered that some new seats had been damaged and recently planted trees had been pulled down.

Parents should ensure they know what their children are doing when they’re out and about.

"As a result, our #NeighbourhoodPolicing Team will be focusing on patrolling this area as a priority and will deal with anyone found to be behaving antisocially or causing damage appropriately."

"Parents, please make sure you know what your kids are getting up to when they're out and about. We'd rather not have to bring them home in a police car."

