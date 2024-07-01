Recent patrols highlight anti-social behaviour issues in Buckley

Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour around Buckley Higher Common, South Flintshire Police Community Support Officers, along with Flintshire Council Rangers, have been patrolling the area.

Sadly, while on patrol, they discovered that some new seats had been damaged and recently planted trees had been pulled down.

Parents should ensure they know what their children are doing when they’re out and about.

A South Flintshire Police spokesperson said: “Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour around Buckley Higher Common, PCSOs Drew and Richard, along with Flintshire County Council Ranger Dave Bryan, began patrolling the area last week.”

“Unfortunately, they found that several recently installed seats had been damaged and newly planted trees had been pulled down.”

“As a result, our #NeighbourhoodPolicing Team will be focusing on patrolling this area as a priority and will deal with anyone found to be behaving antisocially or causing damage appropriately.”

“Parents, please make sure you know what your kids are getting up to when they’re out and about. We’d rather not have to bring them home in a police car.”