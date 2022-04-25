Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Apr 2022

Ramblers Cymru Spring in into action to give nature a boost in North Wales

Ramblers Cymru’s community led Paths to Wellbeing project is seeking to help nature across 9 areas in north Wales, by supporting communities to improve their local green spaces and develop their path networks.

Throughout April and May, volunteers across north Wales will join Ramblers Cymru regional officers, The Wildlife Trusts Wales, Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, and local authorities to run various activities such as wildlife activity days, seed planting, vegetation clearance, and much more.

Amanda Hill, Paths to Wellbeing mid and north Wales Team Lead said “Throughout lockdown, people of all ages explored their local green spaces and realised how beneficial walking outdoors is for their mental and physical wellbeing. Sadly, they also encountered problems with the path network.

“We want to improve the paths as we know that good quality routes can connect us to our friends and family, to nature, and our local heritage.

“We’re putting on these practical activities in north Wales with volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, to enhance our green spaces and make the outdoors more accessible.”

“We hope the volunteers will go home at the end of the day knowing they’ve made a positive improvement to their community and the local environment through their work on this project.”

Sean McHugh from the Wales Local Nature Partnerships network said; “We’re looking forward to working alongside Ramblers Cymru to get local volunteers engaged with nature in their communities.”

“Nature-based activities are a fantastic way to see and appreciate our environment and to get everyone outside to work together to make a positive difference.”

Throughout the year, as well as nature-based volunteering days, Ramblers Cymru are also giving the tools and training for communities to improve access to their path networks.

Mobility gates are being installed, new family friendly walking routes are being created, and existing walking routes are being upgraded.

For information on the 9 north Wales communities the Paths to Wellbeing project covers, as well as how you can get your hands dirty and improve nature and access in your community, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/pathstowellbeing.

This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.



