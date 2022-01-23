Raising awareness of ovarian cancer and the importance of early diagnosis highlighted during event hosted by North Wales MS

North Wales MS Mark Isherwood hosted a recent Wales Ovarian Cancer Awareness online meeting organised by Target Ovarian Cancer and the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Wales.

The event took place to discuss the need for a national awareness campaign to educate the public, as well as healthcare professionals, on the symptoms of Ovarian Cancer to help ensure that more people are diagnosed early.

Speakers included Eirian Roberts, Chair for National Federation Women’s Institute Wales, who lives near Betws y Coed, and Annwen Jones, Chief Executive for Target Ovarian Cancer, who originates from Flintshire.

Speaking at the event, Mr Isherwood said: “We will be talking today about raising awareness of ovarian cancer and the importance of early diagnosis in Wales, as well as looking at the impact coronavirus has had on diagnosis.

“Over 300 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in Wales. It’s vital that women are aware of the symptoms if ovarian cancer is to be diagnosed early. In Wales, only 15 per cent of women would make an urgent GP appointment if they were to experience the symptom of persistent bloating, this needs to change.

“I am delighted to be hosting this important meeting. It is vital that we are aware of what we can do as representatives to help improve the lives of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer In Wales. “

Speaking after the event, Jessica Potter, Target Ovarian Cancer’s Policy and Parliamentary Officer, said:

“We were delighted Mark agreed to host such an important meeting. I believe the meeting highlighted an important conversation that needs to be had about how we can all work together to improve awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms in Wales. Early diagnosis saves lives, and it is vital that we work together to improve awareness in Wales.”

Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer are:

Persistent bloating – not bloating that comes and goes

Feeling full quickly and/or loss of appetite

Pelvic or abdominal pain (that’s your tummy and below)

Urinary symptoms (needing to wee more urgently or more often than usual)

Occasionally there can be other symptoms:

Changes in bowel habit (eg diarrhoea or constipation)

Extreme fatigue (feeling very tired)

Unexplained weight loss

Any bleeding after the menopause should always be investigated by a GP

Symptoms will be:

Frequent – they usually happen more than 12 times a month

Persistent – they don’t go away

New – they’re not normal for you

Mr Isherwood added:

“If you regularly experience any one or more of these symptoms, which aren’t normal for you, it’s important that you book an appointment with your GP. It’s unlikely that your symptoms are caused by a serious problem, but it’s important to get checked out.”

For further information on Ovarian Cancer visit Target Ovarian Cancer | The ovarian cancer charity