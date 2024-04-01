Railway partnership has a new home with Groundwork North Wales.

Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Railway Partnership, has a new home with Groundwork North Wales.

The partnership funded by Transport for Wales will develop and promote the Conwy Valley line between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog and the North Wales coast line between Holyhead and Shotton. The partnership aims to develop local initiatives to improve the railway lines and support the communities that live alongside it.

The partnership has recently been renamed to the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast as opposed to the West Wales Coast due to the addition of the stations and communities between Colwyn Bay and Shotton.

The railway lines are a vital link between communities and the partnership will develop and support green initiatives, encouraging sustainable tourism and promoting outdoor activities using public transport along the rail line. The partnership will encourage volunteering for all ages, supporting community groups, school, and youth groups.

Chair of the Rail Partnership, Philip Evans, added that he was pleased that the new relationship was working well and looked forward to working with Groundwork North Wales in developing the various projects across the area.

Karen Williams, Community Rail Officer said: “The railway line is a vital link between communities along the Conwy Valley and the partnership will encourage sustainable tourism and promote use of public transport. I am excited to be in role and look forward to meeting, and working with local people on local projects that bring a huge benefit to communities.”

Karen has been busy working in and supporting the communities along the lines with the launch of their Community Resilience Grant programme thanks to funding from Transport for Wales Challenge Fund, community organisations, charities, and CIC’s from communities along the railway lines have been able to apply for funding to assist with projects targeting social inclusion, encouraging behaviour change, that link to healthy wellbeing activities and where possible encourage the use of public transport.

Years 8 and 9 of Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst, have created a piece of art for North Llanwrst station, based on rail safety and Beavers from Menai Bridge have taken a trip from Llanfair PG to Holyhead, joined by British Transport Police who gave a rail safety talk. Each Beaver was awarded their safety badge on completion of the trip.

Working with the Ffit Conwy Leisure Development Team the partnership has been running a series of FREE e-bike sessions in the Llandudno Junction area. This exciting project has been funded by Avanti West Coast.

To find out more about the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Railway Partnership visit their website www.conwyvalleynorthwalescoast.com