Rail fans can catch a glimpse of a steam train passing through Deeside this evening

Fans of classic trains can catch a glimpse of a locomotive steaming through Deeside on Sunday evening.

LMS Jubilee 45690 Leander will be passing through Shotton on the return leg of a north Wales coast tour.

Operated by The Railway Touring Company, North Wales Coast Express set off from Warrington just after 10am and headed to Liverpool to pick up passengers.

From there it stopped at Frodsham and Chester before passing through Shotton and steaming alongside the Dee Estuary to the north Wales coast.

The Railway Touring Company describes today’s tour on its website, it says: “The North Wales Coast Express is a special steam hauled summer train that runs from Liverpool and Chester to Holyhead.”

“It provides an excellent opportunity for passengers from Merseyside and Cheshire to experience the excitement of travelling by steam train along the picturesque North Wales Coast railway line. This train will be steam hauled by No. 45690 Leander.”

LMS Jubilee 4–6-0, No 45690 leaves Liverpool Lime St for Holyhead with the @railwaytouring “North Wales Coast Express” lovely day for it too. @AngleseyScMedia #Angleseyhour pic.twitter.com/7cU1oraVwF — Tony P (@TonyP146) July 18, 2021

The return leg will leave Holyhead at 6pm passing through Shotton at 8.17pm – on the way to Chester, timings are, of course, subject to change.

The return leg timings can be tracked here: https://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/service/gb-nr:U52258/2021-07-18/detailed

5690 was built at Crewe in March 1936 and named Leander after HMS Leander, which in turn was named after the Greek hero Leander.

From March 1936 it was based at Crewe North shed where it remained until 1947 when it was transferred to the former LMS engine shed at Bristol (Barrow Road).

After nationalisation in 1948, it was renumbered 45690 by British Railways. More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LMS_Jubilee_Class_5690_Leander

[Photo: arg_flickr/ CC BY 2.0]