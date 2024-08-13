Queensferry: Police investigate Ty Calon pond vandalism

Youths have caused “thousands of pounds of damage” to a community-built friendship pond within the grounds of Ty Calon in Queensferry.

The community hub, built on the site of the former John Summers High School, suffered the attack on Sunday evening, 11th August.

CCTV reviewed by Ty Calon indicates that the incident took place between 7.13 pm and 7.45 pm.

The “reckless” vandalism has caused significant distress, particularly as the pond was created by volunteers and funded by a lottery grant.

Large stones were thrown into the pond, statues and filters were destroyed, and several fish are missing—believed to have either been killed or stolen.

North Flintshire Police said, “Fish in the pond have died, and thousands of pounds of damage has been caused by youths who have entered the grounds.”

“We’ll be attending today to collect evidence and provide reassurance. We’ll also be asking for assistance from our Design Out Crime Team and Community Safety Team to see what we can do to prevent these incidents.”

According to a Facebook post by Ty Calon, five young individuals were involved in the vandalism.

Ty Calon has released descriptions of three possible suspects in the hope that the community can assist in identifying them:

A boy with dark hair, wearing a striped top, and riding a red bike.

A boy with dark hair, dressed in a pale blue football kit, and riding a white/black bike.

A boy with red/blonde hair, wearing a black top and shorts, and riding a black bike.

In a social media post, Ty Calon also appealed to a woman who was walking two dogs on the grass pitches at the time of the incident, asking her to come forward as she may have witnessed the event.

A Ty Calon spokesperson said, “If you believe these descriptions match your child, we would like you to get in touch with us. We are eager to speak to a lady who was on the grass pitches at the time, walking two dogs, who we believe may have witnessed the incident.”

“If this was you, please get in touch with us. At some point over the weekend, our pond at Ty Calon was vandalised—large stones were thrown into the water, statues and filters were smashed, and several fish are missing, whether they have been killed or stolen.”

“This reckless behaviour is unacceptable and disheartening, especially considering the effort we’ve put into making our green spaces a peaceful haven for the community.”

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat: http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.