Public invited to have their say on proposals to improve Shotton High Street

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on proposals to improve Shotton High Street.

Flintshire County Council is seeking views on plans to implement Active Travel (walking and cycling) infrastructure, enhancements to the natural environment and measures to improve traffic flow on the B5129 Shotton High Street from Brook Road to Shotton Lane.

Shotton High Street is an important travel corridor providing key strategic links to areas of employment, education and services.

However, for those who live, work or regularly travel through Shotton, accessing local amenities either by car, cycle or on foot has historically been impeded by traffic congestion and instances of conflict between pedestrians and cyclists on the footways.

In order to address the historic issues along the corridor, proposals have been developed for the introduction of hybrid cycle lanes, improvements to green infrastructure which include, tree pits, rain gardens and green bus stops as well as measures aimed at improving traffic flow such as the designated right turn lanes and changes to existing No Entry/One Way traffic restrictions.

Flintshire Council say that it “is anticipated that the proposed improvements will greatly improve the quality of life for residents” as well as offering alternative green travel options for local journeys with obvious benefits for public health and the environment.

If the scheme were progress to construction, there would be an period of disruption which is anticipated to last for a period of 11 months involving the use of temporary traffic lights 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Further information, including scheme drawings will be available on Flintshire County Council’s website from Thursday 21 July 2022, along with an opportunity for you to leave feedback relating to the proposals..

Alternatively, two public information events are also being held where residents will have the opportunity to view the proposals in person as well as being given the opportunity to leave their comments: Details of the forthcoming events are as follows:

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton, Deeside, Flintshire CH5 1BX

Open to members of public – 1pm until 6pm

Open to Businesses – 6pm until 8pm

Friday 22 July 2022 – St Ethelwolds Church Hall, Shotton, Deeside, CH5 1QD

Open to members of public – 1pm until 6pm

Open to Businesses – 6pm until 8pm