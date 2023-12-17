Prostate Cancer UK and phs Group partner for incontinence campaign

Prostate Cancer UK, in a landmark move, has partnered with the UK's leading hygiene services provider, phs Group, to drive their joint 'Dispose with Dignity' campaign, marking one of the charity's most substantial corporate collaborations to date.

The partnership, spanning two years, is set to play a crucial role in the next phase of the campaign.

It aims to provide a stronger platform for research and support for those diagnosed with prostate cancer, while also advocating for male hygiene bins to be available in all public and workplace washrooms.

Prostate cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among men in the UK, with over 52,000 diagnoses annually. The disease disproportionately affects Black men, with one in four likely to get prostate cancer compared to one in eight men overall.

phs Group, a significant player in the hygiene sector, operating across the UK, Ireland, and Spain, with a majority male workforce, is poised to be one of Prostate Cancer UK's largest corporate partners.

Matthew Brabin, CEO of phs Group, highlighted the personal relevance of the partnership: "Supporting Prostate Cancer UK with their research… will inevitably one day support our own colleagues or their family and friends."

The collaboration was inspired by the increasing recognition of male incontinence, often a side-effect of life-saving prostate cancer treatments. The 'Dispose with Dignity' campaign, having already sparked national dialogue, has seen sanitary bins introduced in men's toilets by leading UK businesses, including Moto and Garic.

An eye-opening whitepaper launched earlier in 2023 shed light on the scale of male incontinence, revealing that over half of the surveyed UK men experienced urinary incontinence, with symptoms starting as early as 18-25 years in some cases. The lack of disposal facilities in public toilets exacerbates the daily challenges faced by men living with urinary incontinence (UI).

Chiara de Biase, Director of Support & Influencing at Prostate Cancer UK, emphasized the importance of the partnership: "A man living with incontinence should be free to leave the house without worrying about… disposing of his used pads discreetly and hygienically." She added that the partnership with phs Group has already initiated significant progress in addressing this issue.

Personal testimonies from individuals like Phil Reeves and Nigel Rowland, who have battled prostate cancer and its aftermath, underline the campaign's importance. Their experiences highlight the urgent need for better facilities and open conversations about male incontinence.

This partnership between Prostate Cancer UK and phs Group marks a pivotal moment in the fight against prostate cancer and the stigma surrounding male incontinence. With the support of businesses, MPs, and the public, the campaign aims to bring about a tangible change in men's health facilities across the UK.

For more details on the Prostate Cancer UK x phs Group Dispose with Dignity campaign, visit www.phs.co.uk/equality/male-incontinence.

[Photo: @festivalplace]

