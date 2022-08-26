Price Cap Rise: Households in Flintshire will find out today how high energy bills will go in October

Households in Flintshire will find this morning how high energy bills will go in October as regulator Ofgem announces a new price cap

The new energy price cap from October – currently predicted to rise by 82% from £1,971 to £3,582 – will be confirmed by Ofgem at around 7am on Friday.

The Welsh government has slammed its UK counterparts saying the Conservative government has failed to act as “energy price cap increases and profits of oil and gas giants soar.”

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt hit out at the UK government saying they are failing to support the most vulnerable with the cost-of-living crisis.

The minister said: “We’re in the midst of a crisis. Hundreds and thousands of families right across Wales and the wider UK are facing the biggest fall in living standards since records began.”

“The projections for those who will be plunged into poverty are unforgiving and all the while we are faced with the unacceptable three-pronged chaos of a failing UK government, a cruel price cap increase and the record profits of oil and gas giants.”

“While oil and gas giants bathe in record profits from shaking down customers and revelling in government support packages, the UK Government fails to even acknowledge an emergency budget is necessary.”

“People across Wales need support now. We need an emergency budget, we need to freeze gas and electricity prices immediately and we need to tax the oil and gas giants making record profits.”

Three-fold increase in people contacting Flintshire Citizens Advice with energy-related concerns.

Flintshire Citizens Advice said the support from the UK government so far is “hugely welcome” but with frightening pressures expected again this winter.

Paul Bertrand from Flintshire CAB said the UK government must be “prepared to act again, and soon. As an immediate step we think the government needs to target support at those struggling the most – through the benefits system.”

“However, 53% of people who’ll be in the red come October won’t be receiving cost-of-living payments, and with future price rises rapidly outpacing the value of the energy rebate, we know further support will be needed to stop people being pushed into debt.” Paul said.

For the period April 1st to August 23rd, 2022 Citizens Advice Flintshire have dealt with almost 3 times the usual amount of energy related queries – 611 energy issues compared to 220 last year – that figure is expected to rise significantly come October.

Paul said: “People unable to pay their bills are being forced onto costly pre-payment meters but we want to see a winter ban on this practice if they can’t afford their energy bills.”

“Your supplier can’t make you move to pre-payment if it wouldn’t be safe or practical; for instance if an illness or disability means you’d be at risk if your gas or electricity was cut off. ”

“They also need to follow clear guidance and make sure they’ve given you notice, given you time to pay any debts and offered you alternatives to being moved onto a pre-payment meter.

There is further information about this on the Citizens Advice website .”

