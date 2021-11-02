Police: “We know Bonfire Night is a fun and exciting time for a lot of people, but not everyone!”

“We know Bonfire Night is a fun and exciting time for a lot of people, but not everyone. Please remember to be respectful of others – and their furry friends! – and stay safe.

That’s the message from North Wales Police ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations on Friday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has joined forces with the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and North Wales Police in an appeal to help keep people safe this bonfire and fireworks season.

With many organised events cancelled, people may be tempted to set off fireworks and have bonfires in their own gardens – with fears that this may mean a busy night for emergency services across the region.

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The number of incidents involving fireworks and bonfires we attend has reduced dramatically as the public have listened to our plea to attend organised displays rather than setting off their own fireworks at home.

“We are concerned that the cancellation of many organised fireworks displays could lead to an increase in home displays and possible injuries and we are urging people to think twice about using fireworks at home.

“If you can attend an organised display in your area then please do so – they are the safest way to enjoy fireworks.

“If you do decide to let off fireworks or have a bonfire, we would appeal to everyone to show RESPECT by following the advice set out below.”

Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code.

Please stay safe and follow the Firework Code.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service advice is:

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

Liz Wedley, Head of Service for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “Bonfire night often sees an increase in emergency calls to the ambulance service, with people suffering burns injuries or breathing difficulties from smoke inhalation.

“We would ask people not to take part in any activities that pose an increased risk of avoidable injury, such as home firework displays or unlicensed bonfires.

“By following the Fire Service’s advice and only attending organised events, we can all play our part in helping to keep North Wales’ ambulance resources free for those who need us the most.

“We wish everybody a safe and enjoyable evening.”

Fireworks can frighten people and animals. The elderly and children are frequently scared and intimidated by firework noise.

After all, fireworks are explosives. Tell your neighbours if you’re a planning on letting off fireworks and avoid purchasing really noisy ones.

Please be considerate when having a firework party and make sure the noise is over by 11pm.

You must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except for:

Bonfire Night, when the cut off is midnight

New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am

Superintendent Helen Corcoran of North Wales Police said: “We hope that this year, as was the case 12 months ago, people will take a responsible attitude to Halloween and Bonfire Night.”

“The last 18 months has been difficult for everybody, and it’s understandable that many will be looking forward to celebrating the period with their families.”

“We know the majority of people enjoy this time of year sensibly and we are not out to spoil their fun but unfortunately there is a minority who are intent on causing problems and use the festivities as an excuse to commit crime and act anti-socially.”

“We want to work with our communities to ensure that they can enjoy themselves safely, so we will have officers out and about across the region – helping to educate, reassure and keep our communities safe.”