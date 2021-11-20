Police warning over ‘tired’ driving after car filmed dangerously veering across A548 in Flintshire

Police have released video footage of a driver dangerously veering across a main road in Flintshire in abid to highlight the dangers of driving while tired.

Officers say the driver was “extremely lucky” not to have caused a crash and have issued a warning to motorists not to drive while tired.

According to the road safety charity Brake, tired drivers have slower reaction times and suffer from reduced attention, awareness, and ability to control their vehicles.

Research suggests “driving tired can be as dangerous as drink-driving” the charity has said.

Officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit spotted a Renault Clio being driven along the A548 in Mostyn “the other night,” video footage shows the driver crossing the white lines and pulling back towards the curb.

At one point the car crossed over into the opposite carriageway seconds before a car passes on a bend.

Moments later the Clio veers to the opposite side of the road before the driver hits the brakes and pulls the car back over, the car was pulled over “before it was too late.”

Police posted the video onto social media, a force spokesperson said

“Think you’re ok to drive whilst tired.?”

“The driver of this car was extremely lucky not to have caused a collision.”

“Thankfully one of our patrol cars was travelling behind it on the A548 in Mostyn the other night and managed to stop the vehicle before it was too late.”

“If you feel tired, whether through lack of sleep or due to medication, the message is clear – do not drive.”

“To do so is reckless with your life and those of others – you have a responsibility to other road users, to only drive when fit to do so.”

“Stay safe. Think.”

Police statistics show that fatigue contributes to about 4% of fatal road crashes and 2% of all collisions in Britain.

However, it is likely that the true figures are far higher because fatigue is hard to spot and, unlike alcohol and drugs, police can’t test for tiredness.

Any accident that occurs as a result of falling asleep at the wheel is usually classified as ‘dangerous driving’.

Dangerous driving is described as driving which “falls far below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver and it would be obvious that driving in that way would be dangerous.”

It can include driving aggressively, overtaking in dangerous locations and racing other vehicles. It also covers “driving when unfit, including having an injury, being unable to see clearly, not taking prescribed drugs, or being sleepy.”

Dangerous driving offences will be dealt with by the Magistrates’ Court or Crown Court, depending on the seriousness.

If found guilty, you could be hit with an unlimited fine, a driving ban and up to 14 years in prison.