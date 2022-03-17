Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 17th Mar

Police warn of rise in heating oil and diesel thefts across North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

With the price of fuel rising there has been an increase in the theft of heating oil and diesel across North Wales.

Police have said that during this “exacerbated period of oil and fuel price inflation, we are seeing some increases in the theft of heating oil and diesel from farms and construction sites across North Wales.”

Thieves can syphon fuel from tanks within minutes and tanks that are not properly protected are very easy targets.

Sergeant Liam Jones is from the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “We have seen a small increase recently in thefts from fuel tanks and heating oil containers from farms, construction sites and people’s homes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales this morning, Sgt Jones said: “It’s not a massive increase so far, however, we have seen year to date six instances of thefts from fuel containers and fuel tanks either on own farmyards or construction sites.

He said there have been ten thefts from heating oil containers across the North Wales area in recent weeks.

Whilst these crimes have a direct effect on victims, they can be harmful to the environment through pollution.

Sgt Jones said, “It’s not just the immediate effect of the theft of the fuel itself, often when this happens, there’s damage caused the tanks and then the secondary effects of the offence where there’s pollution to the land which can be costly for the victims to clear up.”

He said when offenders target farmyards, “won’t just steal the fuel they’ll look to steal everything as well.”

“So it’s important that people are taking all the steps they can to try and prevent the theft from their premises.”

You can increase security around your fuel and heating tanks by considering:

  • Implementation of fuel management system with key or code access and alarm features
  • Ensure the tank is overlooked with natural and physical surveillance such as lighting and CCTV
  • Reduce access points by locking gates and blocking unused access.
  • Install anti-siphoning devices and locking fuel caps
  • Restrict access to the site where the tank is kept by locking gates, installing fencing and bollards.
  • Also consider general security around your farm yard, home or construction site. Those involved in fuel theft won’t think twice about stealing machinery, tools and quad bikes too.
  • Ensure items of value are stored securely and out of view
  • Use motion sensor lighting and alarms in sensitive areas
  • Improve natural surveillance, increasing the view of sensitive areas
  • Consider investing in remote monitoring systems and CCTV
  • Use clamps or locks on quads and off road bikes when not in use
  • Consider installing immobilisers, tracker systems and forensic vehicle marking products

For further security information or to find police accredited security products, visit: https://orlo.uk/qzACs



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

UPDATED: Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A55 in Flintshire

News

Full weekend closure set to take place on M56 in Cheshire from Friday 25 March 

News

Female pedestrian dies after collision with ambulance in Mollington

News

Worth noting: Works begin on new pedestrian crossing in Chester next week

News

Betsi: two “concerning safety incidents”identified in vascular services – complex cases being moved the Liverpool

News

Packaging littered on 64% of streets in Wales a report by Keep Wales Tidy has found

News

Welsh Government urged to work with Veterans’ Commissioner for Wales to ensure proper support for Ex-Forces community

News

Benefits system supported Wales through the pandemic, but action needed to support people with rising cost of living

News

NSPCC Cymru advice on talking to children concerned about what they are seeing from Ukraine war

News





Read 450,882 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn