Police urge people to avoid Muirfield Road in Buckley following a collision
North Wales Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Buckley.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find other routes.
An air ambulance was seen landing near the scene but has since taken off and flown over to Liverpool landing close to Alder Hey Hospital.
Traffic sensors indicate heavy congestion on the adjoining A549 Mold Road.
Officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on Muirfield Road, Buckley. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/CCkAaMSWq9
— NWP South Flintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) August 17, 2023
