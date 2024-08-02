Police seek witnesses after Mancot dog walker bitten

Police in North Flintshire are appealing for witnesses following an incident on Monday, 22nd July, where a dog walker was bitten while picking up their dog on the football field.

The incident occurred around 9.10 am on Mancot Lane, Mancot.

The victim suffered a number of bites during the attack.

Police are keen to trace the owners of the dogs involved, which include a black and white Border Collie, a blonde Labrador cross, a brown/black cross Labrador, a small Yorkie type dog with a doughnut cushion around its neck, and a white cross Springer Labrador.

Officers are urging anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who is a member of this group, to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police stated, ”

“We believe they are owned locally in Mancot by dog walkers known as the “9am dog walking group”.

“If you were in the vicinity and witnessed the incident, or if you are a member of the dog walking group, please contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 and quote ref 24000650390.