Police praise for member of public who reported a drink driver in Flintshire

Police have praised a member of the public “who potentially saved a life” after reporting a driver found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit.

North Wales Roads Police Unit were alerted to the driver on Saturday morning, the man was caught in the Mold area.

A 55-year-old male has since been charged with drink driving after giving an evidential reading of 120, the legal limit is 35.

A police spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to the person who reported him to us – although we’ll never know, you’ve potentially saved a life.”

The man will appear before Mold Magistrates Court on 5 May

A 25-year-old man from Flintshire was arrested in Penyffordd after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside

A Roads Policing Unit spokesperson said: “One of our off-duty officers had spotted him whilst on his way to work when he was seen to be driving in an anti-social manner.”

“Unlucky for him we caught up with him a short while later.”

Police said the driver will now “have an anxious wait whilst we await the results of further tests.”

Adding: “Anybody who has concerns about someone they believe to be driving whilst under the influence are asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101 (always dial 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”