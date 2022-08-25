Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th Aug 2022

Police launch ‘Operation Blue Daisy’ aimed at deterring shoplifting offences at a Flintshire shopping park

A new initiative that aims to prevent and deter shoplifting offences at a Flintshire shopping park has been launched.

Operation Blue Daisy is a joint initiative that will see Flintshire neighbourhood policing teams (NPT) working with the Broughton Shopping Park management team and Broughton Against Business Crime to target theft offences.

As part of the operation, store managers have been provided with shoplifting packs that will enable staff to provide details of the offence and vital evidence to police, which officers hope will significantly reduce investigation timelines.

This will ensure officers are able to review the vital evidence to bring offenders to justice much sooner.

A number of community engagement events will also be held as part of Op Blue Daisy to offer crime prevention advice and assistance to the public.

Sergeant Kerry Nash of Flintshire South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Shoplifting is often seen as victimless crime, but this is not the case. Thefts drive up prices and we all pay for this in the end.

“I am very grateful to both the management team at Broughton Shopping Park and the team at Broughton Against Business Crime for their help and support in setting up Op Blue Daisy.

“The increased focus on shoplifting and the reduction of crime at the location is a priority us and will help to ensure that those visitors are able to enjoy their time at the shopping park.

“I look forward to working together with them going forward.”

