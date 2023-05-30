Police launch investigation following serious assault in Mold on Monday
An investigation has been launched following a reported assault in Mold, which left one man with serious injuries and resulted in two people being arrested.
Officers were called to an address on Milford Street in Mold around 11pm on Monday, May 29th, following reports of an assault.
Emergency services attended the scene, and the injured man was taken to the hospital.
Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently being held in police custody.
Police enquiries are still ongoing, and an appeal has been made to the public for any witnesses or anyone possessing relevant information to come forward.
One local resident told Deeside.com that Crime Scene Investigators have been at a property on Milford Street this morning.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward,” said a spokesperson for the police. “We are keen to gather as much information as possible to assist our ongoing investigation.”
Those who witnessed the incident, or those who may have private CCTV footage or any other relevant information, are asked to contact the police.
Contact can be made via the police website, by calling 101, or anonymously via CrimeStoppers, quoting reference 2300046033.
