Posted: Wed 13th Mar 2024

Police launch appeal for witnesses following a burglary at a Flintshire bank

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a burglary at a Flintshire bank

Shortly before 3am this morning, Wednesday, March 13,  North Wales Police received a report of a burglary at a bank in Holywell.

A cash point at Santander Bank on High Street was targeted by three people dressed in dark clothing and in a dark coloured estate vehicle.

Police have confirmed a quantity of cash was taken.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “We are working closely with the bank and a number of lines of enquiries are being followed to arrest those involved as soon as possible.

“I urge anybody who saw a dark coloured estate vehicle acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, or anyone with information that could assist with our investigation, to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

“There will be increased patrols in the area today for reassurance purposes.”

Police remain at the scene and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

