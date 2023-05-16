Police investigating criminal damage incident in Broughton
Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Broughton on Wedensday, 10th of May.
A window was damaged by two unknown individuals around 10pm on Watsons Close.
The individuals are described as wearing dark clothing.
Officers from South Flintshire are now seeking assistance from the public to help identify the individuals involved.
A police spokesperson said: "If you have any CCTV, dashcam, video doorbell or any other information that would be of assistance, please use our online service quoting A069602 or call 101."
