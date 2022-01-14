Police in North Wales issue alert over unusual new crime trend

Police in North Wales have issued an alert over an unusual new crime trend.

It follows reports of cooking oil being stolen from businesses by criminals.

Officers said the incidents had been triggered by the rising value of used cooking oil for other purposes.

They are asking business owners to be on their guard against criminal gangs pretending to be from waste disposal companies.

North Wales Police said: “We have been made aware of a crime trend involving the theft of used cooking oil recently.

“Although this would seem a strange thing to steal used cooking oil has value for things like bio fuels and other purposes.

“We would ask all food outlets in the area to be alert for this type of crime.

“Please secure all used cooking oil and make sure that if you have a contract to have it collected you check to confirm that it is that legitimate company that you are dealing with and not a criminal gang pretending to be from a real waste company.”