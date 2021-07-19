Police in Flintshire issue warning to youngsters following spate of arson reports over the weekend

Police in North Flintshire are warning youngsters of the dangers of deliberate fire setting following a spate of arson reports over the weekend.

Four incidents were reported in Sandycroft and Holywell between July 16th and July 17th, with wheelie bins, grassy areas and a yard being deliberately set alight by youths.

All fires were put out without any injuries, but officers warn the consequences could have been more serious.

Sergeant Matthew Subacchi said: “We have had a number of reports of arson in Flintshire North over the weekend.

“Not only is deliberate fire setting a crime, it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

“These fires, regardless of how small, also put extra pressure on the emergency services and resources and can put the lives of others at risk.

“This is not the sort of behaviour we want to see over the summer holidays and urge parents to speak to their children and to know where they are during the summer break.

“We will take action against any of these youths that are behaving in an anti-social manner.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police by calling 101, via the live web chat service or by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

[File Image – Fire Scotland]