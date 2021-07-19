Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Jul 2021

Police in Flintshire issue warning to youngsters following spate of arson reports over the weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in North Flintshire are warning youngsters of the dangers of deliberate fire setting following a spate of arson reports over the weekend.

Four incidents were reported in Sandycroft and Holywell between July 16th and July 17th, with wheelie bins, grassy areas and a yard being deliberately set alight by youths.

All fires were put out without any injuries, but officers warn the consequences could have been more serious.

Sergeant Matthew Subacchi said: “We have had a number of reports of arson in Flintshire North over the weekend.

“Not only is deliberate fire setting a crime, it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

“These fires, regardless of how small, also put extra pressure on the emergency services and resources and can put the lives of others at risk.

“This is not the sort of behaviour we want to see over the summer holidays and urge parents to speak to their children and to know where they are during the summer break.

“We will take action against any of these youths that are behaving in an anti-social manner.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police by calling 101, via the live web chat service or by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

[File Image – Fire Scotland]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for HMO in Connah’s Quay recommended for approval despite neighbours’ objections

News

Police arrest driver after young boy struck by a car in Shotton on Saturday evening

News

Flintshire planning blueprint to be paused amid ‘significant concerns’ over key housing site

News

Descendant of Victorian steel magnate John Summers join trustees working to preserve landmark

News

Aston Hill footpath consultation launched but no plans for pedestrian guard rail on exposed section of A494

News

Did you see LMS Jubilee 45690 Leander steam through Deeside on Sunday?

News

Ahead of England’s ‘Freedom Day’ people are being urged to respect restriction differences in Wales

News

‘The Caergwrle Castle’ and ‘Moel Famau’ amongst winners of children competition to name new Transport for Wales trains

News

First Meeting of North Wales Cabinet Committee takes place

News





Read 384,479 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn