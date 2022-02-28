Police Dog Bart helps officers detain man they were searching for in Holywell

Police dog Bart helped officers detain a man in Holywell on Sunday night.

The man had run off after committing “multiple offences” police have said.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted circling above Holywell Town Centre around 10.30pm on Sunday night.

A Cheshire and North Wales alliance police dog unit was brought and follwing a lengthy search, the wanted man was located.

Witnesses have said they saw police at the junction with New Road and Well Street and a man being detained nearby.

A police dog unit spokesperson said: “PD Bart assisted his colleagues last night in Holywell after a male decided to run off after committing multiple offences!”

“Unfortunately he wasn’t very good at playing hide and seek and after a lengthy search PD Bart found him trying to hide.”