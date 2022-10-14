Police: Deeside arrests as part of County Lines Intensification Week

Arrests have been made in Deeside as part of the national County Lines Intensification Week (CLIW).

The operation that ran from Monday, October 3rd to Sunday, October 9th saw focused and coordinated action against County Lines criminality, as well as safeguarding vulnerable victims.

County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas.

County Lines are run by ‘Line Holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.

Across Wales and England police forces closed 172 county lines used by criminals to sell drugs across the country during a seven-day long intensification week, an increase of 65% from the previous intensification week when 104 lines were closed.

Project Medusa – a Merseyside police-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation – was deployed in Deeside.

The operation led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of drug supply.

Class A drugs and weapons were seized by North Wales Police during the week of action.

Other highlights across North Wales included:

– 14 arrests related to County Line activity

– Two County Lines phone numbers closed

– Three vulnerable/potentially exploited people safeguarded

– Class A drugs and weapons seized from street dealers

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said: “Last week’s activity was just a snapshot of the work we do across the force to tackle County Lines gangs who exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities, including children and young people, to store and sell drugs.”

“They are intimated, coerced, threatened and often subject to violence.”

“However, we cannot stop this criminality alone and your information is crucial in allowing us to keep on closing down these drug lines.”

“It’s vital that everyone who cares for or knows young and vulnerable people understands the issue and knows the warning signs.”

“Together we will continue to make North Wales a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.”

This county lines intensification week was once again run in partnership with The Children’s Society and their #LookCloser campaign to spot the signs of exploitation in children and young people.

Police forces engaged with 36,528 people in various safeguarding events alongside schools, colleges and universities.

James Simmonds-Read, National Manager of The Children’s Society’s Prevention programme, which worked with forces as part of its Look Closer Awareness Week, said:

“Too often young people groomed and exploited to move drugs in county lines operations do not get help they need, but our #LookCloser campaign works closely with police and other professionals to help change that.”

“It’s heartening to hear of children being offered the support they desperately need during this week, alongside arrests of the criminals cynically exploiting them.”

“Look Closer also highlights how the public can help police and other professionals by looking out for signs of children being groomed and exploited and reporting any concerns.”

People should report any concerns to the police on 101.

If on a train text British Transport Police on 61016. Dial 999 if there is an immediate risk to a child.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call their helpline on 0800 555111.

