Police dealing with “significant increase” in Anti Social Behaviour in part of Flint

Police have said they are dealing with a “significant increase” in Anti Social Behaviour in Flint.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the Feather Street area after youths were reported to have thrown stones at windows.

Police have said those identified will be “visited and will be dealt with accordingly.”

A North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “We are experiencing a significant increase in Anti Social Behaviour in the Matlin Lane and Feather Street, Flint during the evening.”

“It has been reported that youths are banging and throwing stones at windows.”

“We are in the process of reviewing CCTV within the area.”

“Those youths identified will be visited and will be dealt with accordingly.”

“Parents, do you know where your child is?”

“Who are they spending time with and what they are doing when they are not at home?”

“Please report any Anti Social Behaviour incidents via our live chat service or by calling 101.”