Police close road through Bagillt as emergency services deal with ‘incident’

An air ambulance has touched down in Bagillt following an ‘incident’ which has led to High Street’s closure.

Police have yet to confirm the details of the incident, despite lots of speculation on social media.

North Flintshire Police have actively urged the public to avoid the area.

A brief statement released on social media by the police read, “Please avoid the High Street in Bagillt, emergency services are dealing with an incident and the road is closed for the time being.”

Witnesses near the scene have said a cordon is in place around the Stagg Inn car park.

A large number of police vehicles and an ambulance are at the scene.