Police carry out ‘targeted’ patrols around Shotton following concerns raised by members of the community

Officers from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out targeted foot and mobile patrols in Shotton following up on concerns raised by the local community.

They have been targeting local drug dealing hotspots and areas where off-road motorbikes have been reportedly used.

Pictures posted on the team’s Facebook page show the pathway through Taliesin Nature Reserve (below) and Killens Lane by the rail bridge (above).

A spokesperson for the North Flintshire team said: “Over the last few days there has been a variety of targeted foot and mobile patrols conducted by your local Community Beat Manager, PC 3360 WYNNE and other officers.”

“Patrols have focused on a variety of issues such as targeting local drug dealing hotspots, deterring Anti-Social Behaviour, attending recently reported road related issue locations and targeting off-road bikes.”

“Some of the locations attended have been following concerns raised by members of the local community.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour via the web live chat: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.