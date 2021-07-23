Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Jul 2021

Updated: Fri 23rd Jul

Police carry out ‘targeted’ patrols around Shotton following concerns raised by members of the community

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out targeted foot and mobile patrols in Shotton following up on concerns raised by the local community.

They have been targeting local drug dealing hotspots and areas where off-road motorbikes have been reportedly used.

Pictures posted on the team’s Facebook page show the pathway through Taliesin Nature Reserve (below) and Killens Lane by the rail bridge (above).

A spokesperson for the North Flintshire team said: “Over the last few days there has been a variety of targeted foot and mobile patrols conducted by your local Community Beat Manager, PC 3360 WYNNE and other officers.”

“Patrols have focused on a variety of issues such as targeting local drug dealing hotspots, deterring Anti-Social Behaviour, attending recently reported road related issue locations and targeting off-road bikes.”

“Some of the locations attended have been following concerns raised by members of the local community.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour via the web live chat: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire quarry expansion plans backed despite concerns over road safety and houses cracking

News

Very heavy traffic on A55 and A494 through Deeside following a collision

News

Public Health Wales: Parents urged to look out for RSV and other infections in young children

News

200 new jobs set to be created at Sandycroft poultry site following multi-million-pound investment

News

Two vehicles collision partially blocks Hawarden Road in Penyffordd

News

Welsh government to remove requirement for people who have been fully vaccinated to self-isolate next month

News

Glyndwr University students to work with teen contender for Commonwealth Games

News

Universal Credit cut will punish tens of thousands of working families and key workers in Wales

News

Extra police patrols at popular North Wales outdoor destinations following anti-social behaviour spike

News





Read 398,013 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn