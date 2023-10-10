Police appeal to trace missing 67-year-old man

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing man from Cefn-y-Bedd.

NWP Wrexham Rural say Stephen, 67, failed to return home on 7 October after attending a vintage motorsport event in Curborough, Staffordshire.

He was last seen at around 5:30pm on October 7,

He is described to be around 6ft tall and of a slim build with short grey hair and glasses.

Anyone with any further information on Stephen's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the webchat quoting 46550.

