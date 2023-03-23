Police appeal for witnesses and video footage after car damaged in Mold
Police in Mold are appealing for witnesses and video footage following an alleged incident involving a large group of youths on Ruthin Road on Wednesday (March 22nd).
The youths were spotted at around 5.50pm on Wednesday, at the same time a vehicle parked along the road was reported to have been damaged.
Authorities are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and assist with their investigation.
On Wednesday, police issued a 24-hour dispersal order in Mold following reports of a large group of youths engaging in anti-social behaviour and throwing items at properties in the Cedar Grove area.
The order, effective from 4.20 pm on March 22nd until 4.20 pm today, allows officers and PCSOs to direct anyone involved in anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
Inspector Iwan Jones stated that the order aims to deter further incidents and warned of an increased police presence.
Police have not said if the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information or footage relating to the vehicle damage is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or through their webchat facility at https://orlo.uk/kf9QU.
“When providing information, please quote the reference number 23000244000,” a police spokesperson said.
