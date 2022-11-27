Police appeal for witnesses after man killed on Sealand Road during early hours of Sunday morning

A man walking along Sealand Road during the early hours of Sunday morning has died following a collision with a vehicle.

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the tragic incident which happened just after 3am near the Texaco garage on the A548.

Police have named the man as Warren Hooper, 50, from Blacon.

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in which a man sadly died.”

“Just after 3.00am this morning (Sunday), Warren Hooper (50), from the Blacon area was walking along the A548 Sealand Road, Deeside towards Chester, when he was involved in an RTC not far from the Texaco garage.”

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Cheshire Police and Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, and the road was closed until approximately 1.15pm this afternoon, whilst investigations continued.”

“Mr Hooper’s family have been informed.”

Sgt Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts are with Mr Hooper’s family at this tragic time.

‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area prior to the incident, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to contact us either via our live webchat facility online, or on 101. Please quote ref B178770.’

