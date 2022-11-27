Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 27th Nov 2022

Updated: Sun 27th Nov

Police appeal for witnesses after man killed on Sealand Road during early hours of Sunday morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A man walking along Sealand Road during the early hours of Sunday morning has died following a collision with a vehicle.

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the tragic incident which happened just after 3am near the Texaco garage on the A548.

Police have named the man as Warren Hooper, 50, from Blacon.

In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in which a man sadly died.”

“Just after 3.00am this morning (Sunday), Warren Hooper (50), from the Blacon area was walking along the A548 Sealand Road, Deeside towards Chester, when he was involved in an RTC not far from the Texaco garage.”

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Cheshire Police and Welsh Ambulance Services Trust, and the road was closed until approximately 1.15pm this afternoon, whilst investigations continued.”

“Mr Hooper’s family have been informed.”

Sgt Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘Our thoughts are with Mr Hooper’s family at this tragic time.

‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area prior to the incident, especially anyone with dashcam footage, to contact us either via our live webchat facility online, or on 101. Please quote ref B178770.’

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Today marks 11 years since we sadly lost Gary Speed..
  • North Wales health board’s £330k challenge to businesses to help them improve communication with relatives of hospital patients
  • Victims of online shopping scams lost around £1,000 per person during last year’s festive shopping season.


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Today marks 11 years since we sadly lost Gary Speed..

    News

    North Wales health board’s £330k challenge to businesses to help them improve communication with relatives of hospital patients

    News

    Victims of online shopping scams lost around £1,000 per person during last year’s festive shopping season.

    News

    Festive fun for all the family at Chester’s Storyhouse this Christmas

    News

    Talented chefs prepare to cook up a storm at the Culinary World Cup

    News

    Seasonal workers encouraged to “save time” and use HMRC app

    News

    Why we feel like Christmas comes around more quickly each year

    News

    Operation Sceptre: Over 700 knives handed in across North Wales during national week of action

    News

    Poultry and captive birds in Wales to be kept indoors from December 2

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn