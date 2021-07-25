Police appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision in Flint

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Flint during the early hours of this morning (Sunday, July 25th).

Shortly after 4am North Wales Police said they were informed of a two-vehicle collision had taken place on the Prince of Wales Avenue, involving a cream coloured Renault Captur and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Renault was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Nicola Collins of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. She said: “Following an initial investigation by our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit we believe the collision occurred sometime between 1 and 2am.

“The Renault appears to have collided with a Vauxhall Corsa which was parked.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have been driving along the Prince of Wales Avenue and who may have seen a cream coloured Renault Captur, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact us.”

“Anybody with information is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000517739.”

[Main photo: File image]