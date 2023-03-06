Police appeal for information to trace wanted man from Chester
Police are appealing for information to locate Luke Huston, also known as Luke Fenner, a 33-year-old man who is currently wanted on recall from prison.
The police say he has recently committed a series of crimes in Chester, including assaulting a woman and causing criminal damage.
According to the police, Huston/Fenner is a white, of proportionate build, approximately 5’6” tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He also has a scar on the right-hand side of his scalp and may have swelling to his jaw.
Huston/Fenner has links to Northwich and the Handbridge area of Chester.
The police have urged anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or who may have seen him to contact them immediately.
Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Huston/Fenner, or Huston/Fenner himself, is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1440762 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/
