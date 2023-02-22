Police appeal for help locating Wirral teen who has links to North Wales and Cheshire
Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from the Wirral who has links to North Wales and Cheshire.
Ellis Street-Clegg, 16, was last seen in the Egremont area on Sunday 19 February.
Police have released a description of Ellis, stating that he is white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a pale complexion.
He was wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit, a grey Berghaus sports top and black Nike trainers when he was last seen.
Merseyside Police have asked anyone with any information about Ellis’s whereabouts to pass on any sightings of him.
Contact police on 101 or via the website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/
