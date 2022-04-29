Police appeal following attempted burglary on new Deeside housing development

Flintshire police have launched an appeal for information following an attempted burglary on a new Deeside housing development.

Officers said there was an attempt to enter a property on Tennath Way, Dutton Fields in Sealand during the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, North Flintshire said: “We are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Sealand, Flintshire.”

“The incident occurred at an address on Tennath Way, which forms part of the Dutton Fields housing development.”

“On Thursday, 28 April the occupants of the property were awoken by a burglary alarm sounding at approximately 3.45am.”

“The offender/s are believed to have attempted to access the property via its rear doors before fleeing.”

“We would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV/dashcam/home security footage to contact North Wales Police.”