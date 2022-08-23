Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Aug 2022

Updated: Tue 23rd Aug

Police appeal after woman in 60s sustaining serious injuries in Chester attack

Police have appealed for information after a woman received serious injuries following a “senseless attack” in Chester City Centre.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday 13 August, when a woman in her 60’s was at the junction of Bridge Street and Pepper Street.

The victim was assaulted by another woman walking towards her.

As a result, the victim fell, sustaining serious injuries to her wrist and has since attended hospital for treatment.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Grimshaw said: “This was a senseless attack that has left the victim with serious injuries, and I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

“There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen something that didn’t look quite right.

“The same goes to anyone that may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

“Any information, no matter how big or small, could assist us in bringing the offenders to justice.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to report it to Cheshire Constabulary through the website quoting IML 1343811 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report it through their website.

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


