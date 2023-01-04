Police appeal after woman dies following collision with car outside a North Wales hospital

Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a woman died following a collision with a car on grounds of a north Wales hospital on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm (Sunday, January 1) between two car parks near the main entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan.

The woman who was in her 50’s sadly died from her injuries on Tuesday.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “A woman has sadly died following a road traffic collision outside Ysbyty Glan Clwyd on Sunday, January 1st.”

“The incident involving a car and a pedestrian happened at around 8.40pm on the hospital grounds between two car parks, near to the main entrance of the hospital.”

“The pedestrian, a woman in her early 50s, sadly died as a result of her injuries on Tuesday, January 3rd.”

Sergeant Liam Morris of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I offer my profound condolences to the woman’s family at this very difficult time.

“An investigation has commenced, and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed or inadvertently captured the incident on their dash-cam whilst parked outside the hospital to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Anybody with information that could assist with our investigation should contact us via the live web chat, or on 101, quoting reference number 23000006433.”

