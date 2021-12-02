Police appeal after pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries following collision with car in Sychdyn

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Sychdyn, Mold last week.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A5119 in Sychdyn just after 4pm on Thursday 25th November.

It involved an elderly male pedestrian and a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa, not far from the Cross Keys public house.

Sadly, the 74-year-old man remains in hospital in Stoke with life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries to establish what happened are continuing.

“The Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards the general direction of Northop and from CCTV enquiries we know that a white Vauxhall Corsa was stationary at a nearby junction, so we are appealing for the occupants of that car to come forward as they may be key witnesses.

“This is quite a busy road with regular commuters, so we are also appealing to anybody who may have travelled along the A5119 around the time of the collision, or shortly prior, and may have seen the pedestrian walking or who may have dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody who may have information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000820358.