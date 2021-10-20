Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Oct 2021

Updated: Wed 20th Oct

Police alert over scammers trying to sell vitamins to elderly people

Police in North Wales have issued a warning about scammers trying to sell vitamins over the phone to elderly residents who have not had their Covid 19 booster jabs yet.

Police say the vitamins which are being offered at a high price are unlikely to have any medical value.

DC Rachel Roberts North Wales Police, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer said:

“We have received a number of reports of elderly residents being contacted by telephone from an unknown male offering vitamins for sale to those who have not had their Covid 19 booster.”

“These vitamins are being offered for a high price and it is suspected that they are of no medical value.”

“We advise that residents do not agree to purchase these items and do not pass bank details over the phone.”

“Please share this message with friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable.”

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to Action Fraud as soon as possible.

You can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting the Action Fraud website at www.actionfraud.police.uk

Latest figures

Almost 45 million people have been on the receiving end of potential scam texts or calls in the last three months, new Ofcom research reveals.

More than eight in 10 (82%) said they had received a suspicious message, in the form of either a text, recorded message or live phone call to a landline or mobile. This represents an estimated 44.6 million adults in the UK.

Scams are more commonly attempted via text messages with seven in 10 people (71%) saying they have received a suspicious text, and three quarters (75%) of those aged 16-34 were targeted.

More than four in 10 (44%) who had received a suspicious text message reported receiving such a message at least once a week.

Our research also shows that suspicious calls continue to be a threat for landline users, with older people particularly susceptible. Three in five (61%) people aged 75 and over reported receiving a potential scam call to their landline.

More than half (53%) of respondents who received a suspicious live phone call on a landline over the last three months said that they got a call at least once a week.

Four in 10 (43%) reported getting a suspect call to their mobile phone.

More than half of people who received a suspicious text either deleted the message (53%) or blocked the number (52%).

Almost half (49%) of those who received a suspicious live voice call, and more than four in ten (44%) who received a suspicious recorded message, blocked the number.

But, in the last three months alone, 2% reported following the scammers’ instructions in a message or call. This equates to almost a million people , who risk financial loss and emotional distress if a scam attempt is successful.

The research also revealed that almost eight in 10 (79%) mobile phone users are not aware of the 7726 number used to report a suspected text or call – although a similar figure (81%) agreed that reporting messages is helpful in preventing people being scammed in the future.



