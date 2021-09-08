Plans to redraw the political map of Wales will impact both Flintshire constituencies

Plans to redraw the political map of Wales will impact both Flintshire constituencies by including voters from both Wrexham and Denbighshire.

Plans have been published today by the Boundary Commission for Wales, an independent organisation responsible for reviewing Parliamentary constituency boundaries in Wales.

The proposals – which would take effect at the next general election – significantly alter constituencies across Wales and would see the number of Welsh MP’s in Westminster reduced by around 20 per cent.

There are presently 40 constituencies in Wales, the number of electors in the current constituencies ranges from 42,657 in Arfon to 78,238 in Cardiff South and Penarth.

Under the plans, the number of constituencies in Wales will reduce to 32 with the number of electors increasing to between 69,724 and 77,062 in each electoral seat.

Two north-east Wales constituencies Clwyd South and Vale of Clwyd could be cut, a move which would impact the Flintshire constituencies of Alyn and Deeside and Delyn

They would be expanded under the proposals with electoral wards from both Wrexham and Denbighshire added on.

The existing Alyn and Deeside constituency, a seat currently held by Labour MP Mark Tami is “below the statutory requirements in respect of the size of the electorate.”

The Commission says it has “considered several options” as part of the review and proposes to combine the whole of the existing Alyn and Deeside constituency with electoral wards from the existing Clwyd South and Delyn constituencies.

Proposals would see two wards in the County of Wrexham, Brymbo and Minera forming part of the existing Clwyd South constituency, and the Argoed, Leeswood and New Brighton electoral wards from the existing Delyn constituency added to Alyn and Deeside.

The addition of these five wards would see the number of voters increase in Alyn and Deeside to 74,144 from 65,183.

The Commission said it is “of the view that these areas are well connected to the existing Alyn and Deeside constituency by transport links, and are similar in character. The Commission is of the view that the proposed arrangement creates a cohesive constituency.”

The Delyn constituency, a seat which is currently held by Independent MP Rob Roberts and currently contained within Flintshire would see eight Vale of Clwyd wards and three Clwyd West wards included.

The Denbighshire wards – which are currently in the Vale of Clwyd included in the Delyn constituency under the proposals – are Dyserth, Llandyrnog, Prestatyn Central, Prestatyn East, Prestatyn Meliden, Prestatyn North, Prestatyn South West and Tremeirchion.

The electoral wards within Denbighshire currently forming part of the existing Clwyd West seat – Llanarmon-yn-Ial/Llandegla, Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd/Llangynhafal and Ruthin would also be added to the Delyn seat.

Argoed, Leeswood and New Brighton will move from Delyn to Alyn and Deeside under the plans.

The additional wards would see the number of voters increase in Delyn to 76,074 from 55,604.

The proposals were initially put forward by the Conservative UK government in 2012, members of the public will be able to have their say on proposed boundary changes during an 8-week consultation.

The Commission said: “We will be particularly interested to hear from people about the extent to which the proposals reflect the local ties in the area, and if people disagree with our proposals, how they think they should be amended.”

“There are two further rounds of public consultation.”

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales Shereen Williams said: “We’ve had to propose significant changes due to the reduction in the number of Welsh constituencies and that’s presented a particular challenge as we seek to develop a map which meets the conditions laid out in the (Parliamentary Constituencies) Act, but also meets the expectations of the people of Wales.

“We’re confident that our proposals are a strong first attempt to create a workable map of 32 Welsh constituencies.”