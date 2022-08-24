Plans to expand Flintshire dog daycare business given green light

Listen to this article

Approval has been given for the expansion of a dog daycare business in Northop.

Flintshire Council has given Meadow View Doggy Daycare the green light for the construction of a dog day care building and nine kennels to increase the capacity of the number of dogs to 60 during the day and 15 overnight.

The addition of a new portacabin will be used as a site/training/raw dog food supply office.

A planning statement submitted with the application for the premises based on Oakenholt Lane outlined the noise mitigation measures to be put in place.

It states: “During the daytime at least half the dogs should be kept within the fully enclosed ‘barn’ (not the yard) and the remaining dogs can be left in the existing and proposed ‘yards’

“To reduce dog noise breakout, it is important that the roof has suitable sound insulation.

“Dogs should be kept in kennels at night (11pm – 7am) with runs just used during day-care hours as proposed. Dog kennels are fully enclosed as per detailed in the noise assessment.

“Animal owners to and from the centre must be respectful of neighbours, there should be suitable signage to that effect by the entrance to facilities.

“There should be someone to meet dog owners during drop-off and collection to make the transition as quick as possible to avoid stimulation and possible barking of other dogs.”

The statement added: “Dogs should be kept on a lead until in the centre so that noise from dogs is controlled.

“All dogs during the daytime should not be left unsupervised. Dogs in kennels should be checked periodically with timetable to demonstrate this. Dogs should be kept away from situations that may trigger barking, such as children during drop-off or other dogs being dropped off.

“Deliveries e.g., dog food should be organised for when dogs are in the exercise yard. Any dogs with behaviours that involve excessive barking or aggressive behaviour to other dogs encouraging barking should be raised with the dog’s owners and with a vet if necessary.”

The plans have been approved by Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow in a delegated decision.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next