Posted: Sun 7th Jul 2024

Plans to Demolish Derelict Buildings in Connah’s Quay Refused Due to Flood Risk Concerns

Plans to demolish two derelict buildings in Connah’s Quay to replace them with a block of six apartments have been refused due to flood risk concerns.

An application was submitted in April 2022 to demolish the derelict properties on the corner of Dean’s Place and the town’s High Street.

The buildings were once home to a music shop and a grocery store before that.

The proposals by Connah’s Quay Estates Ltd would have seen six one-bedroom flats built in their place.
However, the scheme has now been refused by planning officials from Flintshire Council.

A notice on the local authority’s website shows the decision was taken due to fears about the danger of flooding, with the site being located close to Wepre Brook.

It also follows concerns being raised by the Welsh Government-sponsored environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

In a letter to the council, NRW planning advisor Sara Thomas said: “We continue to have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal.

“To overcome these concerns, you should seek further information from the applicant regarding flood risk.

“If this information is not provided, we would object to this planning application.”

The council’s website shows that the proposals were refused under delegated powers given to officers to handle minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

