Plans to create apartments and new shops next to Ewloe takeaway

Plans have been put forward which could result in a house in a Flintshire village being demolished to make way for new apartments and shops.

The application would see the home next door to the Fay Von Chinese takeaway in Ewloe being knocked down.

Three new buildings including 15 apartments and two shops would then be constructed in its place off Old Mold Road.

The land sits opposite a development of 28 apartments which was completed last year on the old Boar’s Head pub site.

Agents acting on behalf of applicant Phan Ho claimed the scheme would help to address the demand for housing in the area.

In a planning statement submitted to Flintshire Council, they said: “The proposed development would make an important contribution in terms of meeting housing need.

“(It) would direct development to a larger village where the local community, its economy and services would be supported by additional growth

“The scheme for the proposed development is to be 100 per cent affordable housing to meet demand in the local area and will be managed strictly by a live-in caretaker

“The proposals represent the redevelopment of a brownfield site within the defined settlement boundary of Ewloe, which complies with planning policy at both the local and national level.

“There are not considered to be any material considerations which would preclude development.”

The proposals have been scaled back compared to a draft scheme which was shared with residents and community leaders in the area last year.

It follows concerns being raised by the local authority that the initial proposals for 19 apartments and three shops would result in the “overdevelopment” of the site and lead to parking problems.

One unnamed resident also voiced fears over road safety and a loss of privacy in response to a consultation on the original plans.

In a letter, they said: “I am writing to strongly oppose your plans for development of the site.

“There are numerous issues regarding what you are proposing.

“If you go forward and apply for planning permission from Flintshire County Council, all the residents of Holywell Road will object in the strongest terms.

“I have shown all my neighbours your plans and design and access statement and they all agree how bad your proposals are.”

The agents said measures had been taken to address the concerns, including by reducing the number of apartments and shops proposed.

They said adjustments had also been made to the layout of the parking area and the site entrance, with the overall height of the development being lowered.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via Flintshire Council’s website with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).