Posted: Fri 15th Oct 2021

Plans to convert Flintshire village chapel into house receive green light

Plans to convert a Flintshire chapel into a one-bedroom house have been given the green light.

An application was submitted in July to change the use of Rehoboth Wesleyan Methodist Chapel in the village of Gwaenysgor.

A chapel has stood on land opposite the Eagle and Child Inn since 1835.

The original building was badly damaged in 1895 when a storm blew the roof off the building, before a new, larger chapel was created in its place.

It closed as a place of worship for the final time in 2018 due to a drop in congregation numbers and was later put on the market.

The proposals have now been approved by officers from Flintshire Council after an architect acting on behalf of applicant Ceri Kerens said its use for religious purposes was no longer viable.

In a planning statement submitted to the local authority, Stephen Funnell said: “The proposed development will bring a redundant building back into beneficial residential accommodation that reflects the needs and aspirations of its user and benefits the economy.

“Our aim is to retain the character of the existing building provide a more sustainable place with improved accessibility.

“The diminishing Methodist congregation at the chapel has led to it being closed and subsequently the building being put on the market for sale.

“There is not a buoyant market for religious buildings and other uses have to be found or the buildings demolished.”

He added: “The proposed residential use of the chapel retains the building and puts it into beneficial a well as a contributor to the local community.

“The alternative is potentially a boarded-up building and subsequently a derelict eyesore.”

According to the documents, the chapel attracted little interest when it was put on the market.

An auction was held in 2020 where it failed to sell before Ms Kerens eventually bought the property.

The application was approved by planning officers using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



