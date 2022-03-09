Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Mar 2022

Plans for ten log cabins at Flintshire holiday park refused due to ‘overdevelopment’ concerns

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans to build 10 log cabins at a holiday park in Flintshire have been refused.

An application was made to Flintshire Council in January to upgrade facilities at Ynyshir Farm Holiday Park in the village of Picton, near Llanasa.

A previous application to create 17 lodges at the same site was rejected by council officials towards the end of last year because of concerns it would represent “overdevelopment”.

Agents acting on behalf of Paul Edwards, who owns the park, said the proposed scheme would inject £500,000 a year into the local economy.

They said: “Ynyshir Farm Campsite is an existing touring holiday park located at Picton, Llanasa, near Holywell
“The area is a renowned holiday area and tourism destination.

“The scheme proposed would generate into the local economy of approximately £500,000 per annum for a 30-week season.

“The proposal will further increase a high-quality facility and the cabins would significantly help raise the standards offered in the region.

Llanasa Community Council objected to the latest application, in documents published this week, the council said:

“Local residents believe the area is being over-developed for tourist activities. If successful, the conservation village of Picton will be surrounded by campsites affecting the lives of the people resident throughout the year.”

If the application was successful, “the conservation village of Picton will be surrounded by campsites affecting the lives of the people resident throughout the year.”

They also questioned whether the development “should be situated so near to a local primary school.”

Three letters of objection were also received by Flintshire planners the main points of which were around the detrimental impact of landscape, increased traffic and impact on living conditions of occupiers of nearby properties through loss of privacy.

In his report Flintshire Council’s Chief Officer, Planning, Environment & Economy, Andrew Farrow said:

“The proposal would represent overdevelopment of the site by virtue of its scale, design and layout which would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the site and wider landscape and does not secure the integrity of a public sewer crossing the site.”

“This does not represent positive place-making or embrace the objectives of good design as the development fails to respond to the existing site and surrounding context, in terms of how and at what appropriate density any additional development to that previously consented can be successfully integrated into the landscape.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Health Board to begin offering first doses of Covid vaccine to children aged 5-11

News

Mancot Councillors petition targeting fairer deal for pet-owners in rented sector backed by RSPCA

News

Northop Business School: Launch of mental health courses to support post-pandemic working conditions

News

Volodymyr Zelensky: the comedian who defied the might of Putin’s war machine

News

HMRC urges caution as fraudsters seek to hijack personal tax accounts

News

Flintshire tidal lagoon scheme surges ahead after reaching two big milestones

News

Calls for co-ordinated Welsh sponsorship scheme for refugees fleeing Ukraine

News

Buckley: Concerns raised with Deeside MS over “dangerous driving” after new 20mph speed limits introduced

News

Public urged not to approach wanted man with connections to Deeside

News





Read 463,624 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn