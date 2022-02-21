Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 21st Feb

Plans for flats above row of shops in Ewloe receive green light

Plans to create flats above a row of shops in Flintshire have been given the green light.

An application was submitted in November to build three one-bedroom flats above three existing shops on Holywell Road, Ewloe.

The proposals were entered by Hakan Atalar, the owner of the Ewloe Kebab and Pizza House, alongside the proprietors of the neighbouring Sunflower Chinese Takeaway and Wepre Villa Homecare office.

Approval has now been given by planning officers from Flintshire Council using delegated powers.

A planning agent acting on behalf of Mr Atalar said the scheme would deliver a number of benefits for the area.

Kevin Shone said: “I’m pleased that planning permission has been granted for the project.

“It will greatly enhance the appearance of the three units and adjoining shop proposal.

“It will provide much-needed affordable and sustainable accommodation of good standard to the area.

“Occupied flats above the shops and office will greatly improve security of the building and the local community.

“Three parking spaces will be provided for residents use in the existing yard at the rear of the property, the location is well served by buses and will encourage sustainable means of transport.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



